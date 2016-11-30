Another Illegal Firearm Seized By Police

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 30, 2016 (RSCNPF): Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the New Road Housing area in the early morning hours of Wednesday (November 30) discovered and seized another illegal firearm from our communities.

While investigating the report of shots fired, and conducting a search in the immediate area, the officers found a Colt .22 pistol with three (03) rounds of ammunition.

The discovery and seizure of this firearm brings to thirty-six (36) the number of illegal firearms removed from our communities in 2016.

Police removed 21 Illegal firearms from our communities in 2015.