Another Illegal Firearm Seized By Security Forces : Nineteenth For The Year

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 130, 2017 (RSCNPF): An late night execution of a Search Warrant on a property in Cayon has resulted in the seizure of an illegal firearm and matching ammunition.

The search conducted around 10.45pm on Friday (May 12) by officers of the Special Service Unit(SSU) resulted in the discovery and seizure of one (1) Ruger P345 .45 pistol with a magazine containing five (5) rounds of .45 ammunition.

Six (6) persons at the location were taken into Police custody.

This seizure comes on the heels of a find of three (3) illegal firearms on Wednesday (May 10) in Conaree and brings to nineteen (19) the number of illegal firearms seized so far in 2017.

