Photo: Nevis Island Administration seal

Application date for study opportunities in Thailand revised for Nevis

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The following is an update on a notice from the Human Resources Department in the Nevis Island Administration, publicised Nov. 28, regarding study opportunities in Thailand. The updated Dec. 4 version is in relation to a new deadline set for applicants from Nevis.

The Nevis Island Administration’s Human Resources Department informs that the following courses are being offered (and funded by the Royal Thai government) by the Thailand International Cooperation Agency for 2018:

Sexually Transmitted Infections Case Management Tropical Medicine, Community Health Care and Research Towards Low Carbon Society via Holistic Environmental Engineering Approach Global Warning Mitigation and Adaption by Balancing Sustainable Energy Management

All applications must be submitted by Jan. 2, 2018, and not Jan. 31 as previously stated.

For additional course information, application procedures, application form or any other guidance, call 469–5521 Ext. 5163/ 5164 or email:shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or orronice.williams@niagov.com.