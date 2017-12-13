Appropriation bill passes in National Assembly

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Following a highly effective wrap-up by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, the Appropriation (2018) Bill 2017 of EC$706,129,036 million received overwhelming support by parliamentarians and was subsequently passed by the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis Dec. 12.

During his budget wrap-up, which came after four days of heated presentations and debates, Prime Minister Harris, who is also the Minister of Finance, said all indicators point to strong and robust economy in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“S L Horsford boasted, in 142 years since it began operating in St. Kitts and Nevis, it has had its best year under a Team Unity administration; something good is happening,” Harris said. “RAM’S Supermarket boasted its best financial performance ever in its history [and] that happened under a Team Unity administration, and it could never have happened if the economy was in slums, it could never have happened if the country was contracting in terms of the level of economic growth because where there is contraction it will be reflected in the sale and performance of all of these entities. Three consecutive years of tax free budgets, three consecutive years of surplus budgets, three consecutive years of positive growth in the economy [and] two years in a row of [paying] a double salary.”

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CIC) has since expressed its confidence that the capital projects outlined in the budget for 2018 will further stimulate the local economy. In response, Prime Minister Harris said, “They are satisfied, they are encouraged by the 2018 Budget. The Chamber of Industry and Commerce, economic actors, are encouraged. They have confidence in the budget; they have trust in the budget.”

Some of the capital projects earmarked to commence in 2018 are the second cruise pier, the rehabilitation of the Old Road Fisheries Complex, the continued roll out of the Unity Housing Solution Programme and upgrade of the Island Main Road.