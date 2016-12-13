Attorney General Commends Cabinet Colleagues For Their Contribution To Budget 2017

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 12, 2016 (SKNIS): The Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Legal Affairs and Communications, commended his Cabinet colleagues for their sterling contribution to the recently concluded 2017 Budget, which was passed on Friday, December 09.

“And as this sitting has gone on and as this debate has unfolded, we have heard members of our team deliver comprehensive, exciting reports on their stewardship and they have provided, they have laid out exciting programmes and plans to be implemented over the next year and years,” said the Attorney General. “Mr. Speaker, my colleagues have all shown an enormous grasp and understanding of their portfolios, the work of government and the awesome responsibility that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis have given to us to provide for them and for which we have been delivering over the past 22 months.”

Minister Byron lent his full support to the Budget, noting that he is proud and privileged to be an integral part of the Team Unity Government that created a Budget that caters to all.

[It is] “a government of National Unity which has produced this outstanding Budget, a carefully crafted Budget that builds on the foundation of the work already done of the past 22 months in fulfilling our promise to our people to restore democracy and give prosperity to all in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said. “There is a new direction, there is a transformation going on in this country and I am proud to be a part of this government who will reestablish through democracy, who will give to all of our people the opportunity to participate in, to work and to be part of a prosperous future that is here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The Attorney General also commended Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris for delivering an exceptional Budget and noted that it is the “ongoing fulfillment of the new hope to bring to our people an improved quality of life and significantly higher standards of living.”

“Mr. Speaker, Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, delivered a sterling Budget Address which has received and I dare say continues to receive accolades from all and sundry here in St. Kitts and Nevis, throughout the wider region and among our people throughout and in the diaspora,” said Minister Byron.