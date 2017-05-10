Autopsy Performed On Diver

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 09, 2017(RSCNPF) The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force responded to a report of a sudden death of a diver on Saturday, (May 06).

Investigations revealed that while on a diving excursion the victim was seen floating in the water, he was brought aboard the diving vessel where efforts were made to assist him. He later died onboard.

The victim was identified as Mr. Carlos V. Diaz of Bronx, NY.

A Post Mortem Examination conducted on Monday, (May 08) concluded that Mr. Carlos V. Diaz’s death was as a result of Pulmonary Edema, Myocardial Hypertrophy, and Hypertensive Heart Disease.

The body was handed over to his wife Mrs Diana Diaz for the funeral arrangements.