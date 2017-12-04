Bank donation kicks off Christmas Red Kettle Campaign

CIBC FirstCaribbean

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Salvation Army’s effort to assist less fortunate families in St. Kitts-Nevis is off to a flying start with a donation from CIBC FirstCaribbean. As part of an annual initiative, the bank made the first donation of EC$1000 to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Drive, launching the annual programme that organizes an army of bell ringers to raise funds for food hampers, clothing and toys, particularly during the festive season.

This announcement was made at the 2017 launch Nov. 17, just outside the bank’s headquarters in Basseterre. Country Manager Andre Cadogan delivered remarks highlighting support of the Kettle Drive and the work of the Salvation Army.

“We at CIBC FirstCaribbean are grateful for the opportunity to provide continued support to this remarkable Salvation Army initiative., he said. “This noble tradition started by the Salvation Army in 1891 not only provides assistance, but it fosters generosity and a sense of community amongst our people. This sentiment we feel is in line with our promise of being FIRST for communities. As a responsible corporate citizen, it is imperative that we play an active role in our communities and what better way to give back than to assist those who are most vulnerable.”

Commanding Officer and Pastor of the Salvation Army Major Camphell used the opportunity to thank the corporate and individual citizens of St. Kitts Nevis, particularly CIBC FirstCaribbean, which has continually remained committed to assisting the Salvation Army with meeting its mandate.

The Salvation Army’s efforts will culminate in December with the distribution of food hampers, care packages and toys to people and groups within the federation.