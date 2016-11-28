Bells will be Ringing – The Salvation Army Kicks off its Annual Christmas Kettle Drive with Assistance From Local Bank

Press Release

BASSETERRE – November 24th 2016 -Christmas will be a little brighter this year for some of the less fortunate in St. Kitts-Nevis as the Salvation Army launches its annual Christmas Kettle Drive aimed at providing those in need with grocery hampers, care packages and toys for the Christmas season and beyond.

CIBC FirstCaribbean representative Jewel Wattley presented a cheque for E.C. $1000.00 to Major Campbell, Commanding Officer and Pastor of the Salvation Army to assist with this year’s outreach initiative.

Wattley, in emphasizing the bank’s commitment to social development within the community remarked: “We are pleased to partner with the Salvation Army in its usual charity drive. We encourage all to donate, whether big or small, your contribution can make a difference.”

She added that “CIBC FirstCaribbean is committed to the promotion of social development within the communities in which we operate and utilize both human and financial resources to do so. We commend the Salvation Army for its yearlong efforts to providing for those who would normally go unnoticed.”

Major Campbell in accepting the cheque stated, “the Salvation Army was pleased to partner with CIBC FirstCaribbean in its Christmas effort.” He applauded the bank for its willingness to come to the Salvation Army’s assistance each year and noted that this was a relationship rooted in history, as this was not the first occasion that the bank has partnered in such a meaningful way.

The Salvation Army’s efforts will culminate on December 20th 2016, with the distribution of food hampers, care packages and toys to persons and groups within the Federation.