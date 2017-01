Press Release

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 04, 2017) — The following is a notice from the Basic Needs Trust Fund office regarding construction work in Gingerland, Nevis.

The General Public is asked to take note that Church Road and Lower Bucks Hill access roads will be closed from Thursday January 05, 2017, until further notice, to facilitate the construction of culverts as part of the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) 7th programme.