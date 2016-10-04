Bronte Welsh Primary Highlighted for Promoting Child Friendly Advantage

Press Release:

(EMU) – St. Kitts, October 3, 2016: Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Education, Mr. Vincent William Hodge, has commended the Bronte Welsh Primary School for its visibly outstanding child friendly approach to education.

Mr. Hodge attended a ceremony to open the school’s Professional Development Day on Friday September 30 and said he was completely impressed at the site of the classrooms, which were clearly inviting and conducive to learning.

Mr. Hodge said he would use the school, which is one of the Child Friendly School (CFS) Pilot Schools, as a model for others seeking to implement the CFS initiative by encouraging field trips to the school and getting information on how to source some of the resource materials used.

Bronte Welsh’s Princip al, Mr. Geoffrey Hanley said “we are endeavouring to give our students the best child friendly experience not only in the academic but in the physical structure of the school and even in the various activities that we will be undertaking.”

A key tool for success has been greater communication between the school administration and the student population. “Children must be involved in some of the decision making and they must be comfortable and enjoy beingin school,” Principal Hanley stated.

The Child Friendly School Initiative is a UNICEF funded and supported programme being implemented by the Ministry of Education with the intention of ensuring an environment that is physically safe, emotionally secure, and psychologically enabling.

