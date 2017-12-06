Budget 2018 will strengthen implementation of government’s programs

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Appropriation (2018) Bill 2017 is designed to support and strengthen the implementation of various plans and programmes of the government, said Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris during the Dec. 6 budget address.

Prime Minister Harris said that in 2018, the government will “continue to build on the solid foundation [that] we have already established” to develop a number of initiatives. These include a dynamic climate change policy accompanied by a relevant climate change adaptation strategy; a new national housing policy; an updated land use policy; a national qualification register; a special needs policy; and a plan of action for non-communicable diseases.

“In addition to these, we will complete the National Strategic Plan for Health, and commencing earnest, the implementation of our Education Sector Plan,” he added. “My Team Unity government will also continue to seek strategic partnerships to translate these policy frameworks into tangible outcomes that will enhance the productivity and promote economic growth.”

In presenting the EC$706,129,036 million budget, Prime Minister Harris said that the implementation of the plans and programmes is intended to improve the delivery of public service, contribute to the increase in growth in the economy and improve the quality of lives of all citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Harris stated that the following allocations comprise the proposals for both recurrent and capital expenditure:

Governor-General, EC$2.2 million

Federal Parliament, EC$1.7 million

Audit Office, EC$1.3 million

Ministry of Justice, Legal Affairs and Communication, EC$15.8 million

Office of the Prime Minister EC, $36.3 million

Ministry of National Security EC, EC$75.5 million

International Trade, Industry and Commerce, EC$4.1 million

Ministry of Finance, EC$221.3 million

Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services, EC$18.6 million

Ministry of Agriculture, Human Settlement, Cooperatives and the Environment, EC$11.6 million

Ministry of Tourism, EC$27.6 million

Public Infrastructure, Post and Urban Development and Transport, EC$72.8 million

Ministry of Education, EC$91.8 million

Ministries of Health and Youth, Sport and Culture, EC$57.1 million and $13.8 million respectively

Ministry of Sustainable Development, EC$16.3 million

Foreign Affairs and Aviation, EC$18.7 million

Office of the Attorney General, EC$12.3 million

Ministry of Nevis Affairs, Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs, EC$6.9 million.

During his 2018 Budget Address, Harris stated that St. Kitts and Nevis’ economy for the upcoming year is very promising. “Mr. Speaker, I am pleased to record again that we are generating positive growth results in St. Kitts and Nevis, and indeed the last two years 2015-2016 and 2017 have provided ample evidence of the positive growth trend,” Harris said.

“We are on a mission to craft the right set of policies to ensure that the positive growth continues and exceeds the growth level that was or will be attained by the end of 2017. We also intend to continue to build on our good track record in regional and international corporations to which we have an unwavering commitment.”

The 2018 budget is presented under the theme “Putting People First in the Pursuit of Sustainable Development.”