Cardin Home Celebrates 90 Years

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 08, 2017 (SKNIS): The Cardin Home, which first opened its doors on May 06, 1927, as The Infirmary, is celebrating 90 years. The institution’s goal is to provide quality care and optimal safety, striving to resort and /or maintain the highest level of physical and mental well-being to its residents.

To celebrate this meaningful milestone and to highlight the importance of the Cardin Home in the federation, a number of activities have been planned throughout the month of May. Some of these activities include a movie night at the Cardin Home; an open day and fun day on the Cardin Home grounds; a staff social evening at Sprat Net; a beach-nic; and a church service and re-dedication of church at the Cardin Home.

Minister of State within the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender Affairs, and Social Services, Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps, congratulated the institution on its milestone and declared open the month- long series of activities marking the Cardin Home’s 90th anniversary.

“On behalf of the Federal Cabinet, I congratulate the management and staff of The Cardin Home on the achievement of the important milestone of its 90th Anniversary. The Cardin Home has been open since 1927 as The Infirmary. Over time, it has become a national institution that is synonymous with the Federation’s care of our elder citizens, and other persons who are mentally and physically challenged. It is this model of a senior care facility that has served as the bedrock for what is today a very vibrant, private sector-led elder care industry. At present there are approximately five such facilities in the Federation, with the largest of such concentration being in the Sandy Point community. Together, these facilities – along with the Flamboyant Home in Nevis and the Saddlers Home in St. Kitts, have expanded the reach of care for our seniors in a manner that respects their dignity as a human person. The growth of senior care facilities in our Federation is testimony to the fact that our human condition has improved tremendously over the years, especially insofar as longevity is concerned. Never before in our recorded history have we been fortunate to have approximately 19 centenarians alive in St. Kitts and Nevis at one time,” Minister Phipps said.

“The Federal Government wishes to utilise the 90th Anniversary of the Cardin Home to pay tribute to the memory of Mr. James Derrick Cardin after whom the institution was re-named many years ago. The Government also expresses its profound gratitude to the countless civic organisation, private sector entities, churches and international donor agencies which have consistently contributed to the development of the Cardin Home and the health and welfare of its residents. Equal appreciation is also extended to those private individuals, citizens and residents alike, who continue to support the institution in their own quiet ways,” Minister Phipps added.

There are currently 40 employees at the Cardin Home consisting of supervisors, nurses, orderlies and housekeeping staff. They care for 100 residents. The home has two wards: one for each sex. There is also a kitchen, laundry room, dining area and also a mental unit.

In a brief biography written by Kenneth Martin, it is said that James Derrick Cardin was affectionately known as Jim Cardin, and also as Johnnie Bull. He was born on November 13, 1871. He was one of the several children of Alma Demming, a street sweeper. His father was the Manager of Canada Estate, and his paternal grandfather was an English builder, whose name is inscribed on the chimney at Wingfield Estate.