Caribbean Journal Reader’s Choice Names Nevis as #1 Destination for Romance

“Nevis was selected by hundreds of readers from among 16 Caribbean islands to win this honor,” says Nevis Tourism Authority CEO, Greg Phillip. “This is especially meaningful because it was voted on by readers – people who love the Caribbean and are looking to plan their romantic vacations. We are extremely proud that others are recognizing what we in Nevis have always known and we continue to welcome romance travelers.”

With its tiny-island charm, secluded coves, perfect sunsets, and elegant boutique properties, Nevis has become known more and more as a lovers’ paradise. Resorts are well prepared to create idyllic destination weddings and continue to offer spectacular honeymoon packages.