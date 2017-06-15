CARICOM Border Officials Commend CSME Training

Guyana – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Immigration and Customs officers took the opportunity this week to discuss CARICOM Single Market and Economy processes at a training workshop. The two-day session in Barbados sought to ensure there was common understanding of the Free Movement of Persons regime. Participants were also involved in training in customer service and the right of establishment and provision of services.

There was representation from all member states who are significantly participating in the CSME and some officials were engaged online.

The training took place at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Conference Centre, with support from the 10th European Development Fund June 14. In the wrap-up comments, participants commended the timeliness of the activity and the information received. They also highlighted networking and sharing experiences as a useful tool for implementation of obligations within the CSME.

Participants committed to ensuring follow-up activities are implemented within their home state as they engage peers via the development and execution of training. This is expected to assist with the maintaining and reinforcing of capacity within member states.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), an organization established in 1973, comprises 15 Caribbean nations and dependencies whose main objective is to promote economic integration and cooperation among its members, to ensure that the benefits of integration are equitably shared and to coordinate foreign policy.