CARICOM lauds Suriname’s commitment to integration

From CARICOM

Greater Georgetown, Guyana – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has lauded Suriname’s commitment to regional integration, particularly its championing for youth and cultural cooperation, key elements of its portfolio within the CARICOM Quasi Cabinet.

In a message to the president of Suriname, His Excellency Desiré Bouterse, on the occasion of the country’s 42nd independence on Nov. 25, Secretary-General of CARICOM Ambassador Irwin LaRocque said the community has witnessed and applauded the country’s progress over the years.

“Suriname’s unity in diversity has been a source of strength in driving its many achievements particularly in culture, preservation of the environment and sport,” he said.

The full text of the message reads as follows:



“Excellency:



On behalf of the Caribbean Community, it is my pleasure to extend sincere congratulations to the Government and People of the Republic of Suriname on the celebration of forty-two years of Independence.



Excellency, we have witnessed and applauded your country’s progress over the years. Suriname’s unity in diversity has been a source of strength in driving its many achievements particularly in culture, preservation of the environment and sport.



We deeply value Suriname’s commitment to the development of the Caribbean Community and regional integration through its championing of youth and cultural cooperation, key elements of its portfolio within the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet.



Excellency, we look forward to Suriname’s continued dedication to our efforts at building a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient Community for all.



The people of the Community join with Suriname in celebrating this Independence Anniversary.”