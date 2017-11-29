CARICOM SG: Barbados has big impact on the world

From CARICOM

Greater Georgetown, Guyana – Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has lauded Barbados as it celebrates its 51st Independence Anniversary Dec. 30, describing it as “a small state which has made a big impact on the world.”

In a message to the Prime Minister of Barbados the Right Honourable Fruendel Stuart, the secretary-general said that regional integration has benefitted from the unwavering, valuable involvement of the government and people of Barbados.

"The outstanding leadership displayed most recently in the successful hosting of CARIFESTA XIII in August 2017, despite having to brace for the passage of Tropical Storm Harvey, was one of the countless occasions when Barbados demonstrated its profound sense of community and its deep commitment to the community," Secretary-General LaRocque stated.

Rt. Honourable Prime Minister:

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) extends warmest congratulations to the Government and People of Barbados on the occasion of the Fifty-First Anniversary of Independence.



This Anniversary’s theme, “Celebrating Community Spirit – Inspiring Strength and Unity” resonates with both Barbados and our Community. This occasion is, indeed, cause for celebration as Barbados has grown from strength to strength as a nation. There is hardly any field of human endeavor in which Barbados has not made a mark on the global stage. It has justly earned its reputation as a small state which has made a big impact on the world.



Regional integration has benefitted from the unwavering, valuable involvement of the Government and people of Barbados as evidenced by its commitment and guidance to the completion of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).



The outstanding leadership displayed most recently in the successful hosting of CARIFESTA XIII in August 2017, despite having to brace for the passage of Tropical Storm Harvey, was one of the countless occasions when Barbados demonstrated its profound sense of community and its deep commitment to the Community.



The Caribbean Community salutes Barbados as it continues its journey to greater heights and joins with the country in celebrating this Anniversary.