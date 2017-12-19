CCM cruises to victory

By Loshaun Dixon

Nevis – The Concerned Citizens Movement, led by the Honourable Mark Brantley, will govern the Nevis Island Administration for the next five years.

CCM scored a resounding victory over the Nevis Reformation Party with a 4-1 seat advantage, strengthening from their previous 3-2 advantage.

CCM was able to hold on to seats in St. John’s, St. George and St. James, while also winning St. Paul’s through Spencer Brand. Also convincingly winning his seat was first-time candidate Eric Evelyn, who replaces the retiring incumbent premier, the Hon. Vance Amory.

The four who will form the new Nevis Island Assembly for the next term will be premier-elect Brantley, deputy premier-elect the Hon. Alexis Jeffers and newcomers Spencer Brand and Eric Evelyn.

Winning the only seat for the NRP was leader Joseph Parry, who convincingly won the St. Thomas’ constituency.