Central, southeastern Bahamas get ‘all clear’ from Hurricane Irma

From the Caribbean Tourism Organization

NASSAU, Bahamas – On Saturday, the all clear was given to central and southeastern Bahamas from Hurricane Irma danger, and, at this time, only Grand Bahama, Bimini and Andros remain under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Irma moves away from the islands-nation.

Hurricane Jose is not expected to pose a threat to the islands of The Bahamas at this time; Jose is expected to turn away after passing the Leeward Islands.

The Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau sustained no damage from Hurricane Irma and resumed operations today at 5 a.m. The travelling public is encouraged to contact airlines for flight information. All other airports throughout the islands of The Bahamas remain closed, but operations will resume as soon as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) gives the “all clear” and the airports have been assessed and cleared for opening.

Cruise ports of entry throughout The Bahamas will also be assessed for clearance to re-open. Cruise reservation holders should check directly with their cruise provider for updates on departures and itineraries. The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation will be releasing updates on islands, hotels and services on Bahamas.com/storms.

The ministry’s thoughts and prayers remain with the people and countries adversely impacted by Irma and will be seeking to assist where possible. The number for the Tourism Emergency Coordinating Committee’s Command Center at the British Colonial Hilton in Nassau is 1 (242) 302-9086.