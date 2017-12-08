CFBC celebrates academic excellence at 29th Commencement Ceremony

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The academic excellence of the 2017 graduating class of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) was celebrated at its 29th Commencement Ceremony Nov. 21 at the St. George’s Anglican Church in Basseterre.

“Your success is evidence of your endurance, tenacity and ability to endure the academic rigour,” said Minister of Education the Honourable Shawn Richards at the ceremony. “You have emerged with renewed determination to embrace the future. Go forth to face whatever challenges life may throw at you. Purpose in your heart to always stir up the gifts within you, those that could see you reaching your fullest potential.”

Minister Richards shared sound advice of what to expect if the graduands decide to take the next step into the world of work.

“As you join or re-join the workforce, employers will look to you to carry forward the mantle and regard you as being the best in the business,” he said. They will assign you greater responsibility because you have been exposed to better and more recent forms of technology as well as current information and best practices.”

The minister added that the graduands are expected to be sharp and on the cutting edge in all their endeavours.

“Represent well those at the CFBC who have prepared you,” the education minister said. “May you always demonstrate talents, skills and training and so uphold the name of this institution.”

Each graduand was challenged to aim at providing honest, humble and diligent service in whatever career path they choose.

“Strive to build on what you have already achieved; help to improve others in your immediate circle: your colleagues as well as your community; aim to impact the federation and indeed the world,” Minister Richards said.

Special mention was made to the 2017 State Scholar, Xavier- Jon Bass, and runner-up Cheslin Maloney. “The Ministry of Education in particular and the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis in general, recognize and applaud your potential and academic excellence,” said Minister Richards.

Karina Hanley is the most outstanding Teacher Ed student and also was the representative for the commencement ceremony. Technical and Vocational Education and Training National Scholar is Iansha Henry and runner-up is Renesha Hobson.