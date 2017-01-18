Chairman Of Carnival, Noah Mills, Is Special Guest On Working For You On Wednesday, January 18

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 17, 2017 (SKNIS)—Chairman of Carnival, Noah Mills, is the special guest on “Working for You” on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City FM from 1:30 to 3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursday’s at 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page—https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia.

Mr. Mills will give an overview of Sugar Mas 44, 45 and beyond, highlighting some of the successes, rewards and challenges to date. Also, the chairman will communicate his vision of Carnival and the new initiatives that he has introduced and will continue to implement to bring about the best for Sugar Mas. And, he will look at Carnival and its social, economic, cultural, and educational benefits. Additionally, he will speak to financing for Carnival and his good governance agenda of accountability, transparency and sound financial management among other issues.

