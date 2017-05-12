Charges Laid Against Four (4) In Recent Illegal Firearm Seizure

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 11, 2017(RSCNPF) Four persons taken into custody on Monday (May 8) in connection with an investigation into the importation of an illegal firearm and a quantity of cannabis were charged for a number offences.

Charged are Karim Maynard of Keys Village, Leon Isaac of Conaree Village, Steve Isaac of Conaree Village and Romain Tota of Upper Monkey Hill. All four were charged on Thursday (May 11).

Karim Maynard was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of conspiracy to import an illegal firearm to wit(one firearm barrel), one (1) magazine and a quantity of a vegetable material (Cannabis). He was also charged with eleven (11) violations of the Customs Act.

Romain Tota was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of conspiracy to import an illegal firearm to wit(one firearm barrel), one (1) magazine and a quantity of a vegetable material (Cannabis). He was also charged with seven (7) violations of the Customs Act.

Leon Isaac was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of conspiracy to import an illegal firearm to wit(one firearm barrel), one (1) magazine and a quantity of a vegetable material (Cannabis). He was also charged with six (6) violations of the Customs Act.

Steve Isaac was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of an illegal Firearm- to wit(one firearm barrel) and one (1) magazine; Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to Supply.

The investigation continues.