Photo 1: The premier of Nevis, the Honourable Vance Amory, lays the first wreath on the M.V. Christena Disaster monument on the Samuel Hunkins Drive Aug. 1 in observance of the disaster’s 47th anniversary.

Photo 2: Two survivors of the M.V. Christena Disaster, Franklyn Browne and Oswald “Ossie” Tyson, at a memorial service hosted by the Nevis Island Administration on the grounds of the Alexander Hamilton Museum Aug. 1 to observe the 47th anniversary of the disaster.

Photo 3: A memorial service hosted by the Nevis Island Administration on the grounds of the Alexander Hamilton Museum Aug. 1 to observe the 47th anniversary of the M.V. Christena Disaster.

Photo 4: The back section of the M.V. Christena Disaster memorial on Samuel Hunkins Drive depicts the area in which the disaster took place 47 years ago.

Christena disaster continues to teach lessons, says Nevis Premier Amory

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The premier of Nevis, the Honourable Vance Amory, says the Christena disaster of Aug. 1, 1970, in the Narrows continues to provide lessons 47 years later. The M.V. Christena sank with more than 300 people aboard. More than 200 died, while around 90 survived.

Amory delivered his remarks at a memorial service hosted by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Aug. 1 at the grounds of the Alexander Hamilton Museum to observe the 47th anniversary of the tragedy.

“One of the things this event continues to teach us and to remind us is that out of every tragedy can come some good,” he said, “but it also teaches us other lessons: Lessons of resilience. It also teaches us the lesson of how not to make the same mistake over again. The lesson we have learned from this disaster has caused us to make significant changes in how the travel between St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be operated.”

Amory listed a number of areas that have changed for the better in sea travel between St. Kitts and Nevis, including upgraded and suitable vessels, the provision of life-saving devices and trained staff who are capable of managing the boats as they ply between the islands.

He noted the tragedy was also a transformation point in the history of Nevis and underscored the economic impact of most of the Nevisians who perished that day.

“The people who were lost were engaged in serious economic activity, trading the produce of Nevis in St. Kitts and purchasing the commercial items from the stores in St. Kitts because that was the nature of the entire movement,” he said. “It is a transforming point in our history.”

The premier stated that memorialising those who perished 47 years ago is not done to continue to appropriate blame, but to remember their contributions that helped Nevis to become a better place. He said the memorial erected on the Samuel Hunkins Drive, serves as a reminder to everyone and to those yet born that Nevis is not forgetful of those who have done good, sacrificed their lives for the good of the country, made Nevis what it is today and taught that through hardships they experienced, there could be a better day.

Among those present were the deputy premier of Nevis, the Hon. Mark Brantley; the Hon. Alexis Jeffers, the Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams; the Hon. Troy Liburd; Michael Perkins, president of the National Assembly; the Hon. Farrell Smithen, the honourable president of the Nevis Island Assembly; and the Hon. Roberto Hector, a member of the opposition on Nevis.