Christophe Harbour promotes quality yachting service at Monaco Yacht Show

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 3rd October 2016–A delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis that attended the 26th edition of the prestigious Monaco Yacht Show, is expressing great satisfaction over the high level of exposure that was provided to the growing yachting sector in the twin-island Caribbean destination.

During the period 28th September to 1st October, over 34,000 participants from around the world,including those from St. Kitts and Nevis, celebrated “the best that superyachts have to offer”.

According to organizers of the event, the show attracted “private yacht owners, future buyers of yachts and decision-makers from leading companies in the yachting and luxury sectors.”

Representing St. Kitts and Nevis was a private and public sector team drawn from the Nevis Tourism Authority, (NTA), Christophe Harbour and the Yu Lounge.

Attending the show were Greg Philip, the CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority; Buddy Darby, CEO and Founder of Christopher Harbour; Christophe Harbour Sales and Marketing team for the Marina; Nirvan Veerasamy, Managing Director of the YU Lounge, as well as Desigen Vythilingum the General Manager of the YU Lounge.

The Monaco Yacht Show has in the past also been visited by the St. Kitts and Nevis Minister of Tourism, Lindsay Grant and the CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Racquel Brown, who has made promotional presentations at the event. This year however, both Brown and Grant were unable to attend due to their participation at the Annual Florida Caribbean Cruise Association Conference, held in Puerto Rico, at the same time of the Monaco event.

A Christophe Harbour official said, “We were there to promote the destination and expose the superyacht world to what we have on offer in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Given its strategic location in the Caribbean, St. Kitts and Nevis, and the Marina at Christophe Harbour especially, is touted as the ‘New Gateway to the Caribbean’.

The show featured over 580 exhibiting companies, designers and manufacturers. It was an event where yachting business and promotional activities were conducted, and St. Kitts and Nevis had its team there to promote its developing yachting industry, said the official.

Before the St. Kitts and Nevis team wrapped up its five days of promotions, they participated in meetings and presentations and co-hosted a breakfast for Charter Brokers to promote the destination and the ‘one-stop charter shop’ option that is now available at the Marina at Christophe Harbour.

Recently, Christophe Harbour launched a 48,000-gallon, state-of-the-art refueling facility, a significant addition to its services provided and a crucial consideration for superyacht captains. Currently, a Customs House is under construction and staff members are being trained to deliver first-class experiences to the guests of the marina.

The delegation also hosted a panel discussion featuring the CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, General Manager of the YU Lounge, Director of Yachting at Christophe Harbour, Aneas Hollins, and Nicolas Fry of Camper & Nicholson, who is the head of charter management for that firm.

In December, 2015, Fry also collaborated with Christophe Harbour to organize a FAM Trip of charter brokers. While here, he also shared his experiences on-island with local stakeholders and has since been encouraging other charter brokers to experience the island.

The panel presentation was led by NTA CEO, Phillip, who focused on the unique experiences offered by the islands – making the point that it is one country but two islands to explore.

Aeneas Hollins of the Marina at Christophe Harbour and Vythilingumspoke in great detail of the Yu Lounge and Christophe Harbour partnership, which offers a very unique, seamless experience from tarmac to marina.

A charter broker who attended the FAM trip in St. Kitts last December noted that she had not experienced anywhere else, tarmac service like that of the YU Lounge.

Other distinguishing factors noted by the crowd in attendance focused on the fact that all the facilities at the Marina at Christophe Harbour are ‘brand new’ and designed to cater specifically to the needs of the visiting yachts – and not simply retrofitted to address the current needs – and that the facility offers ‘Mediterranean Service levels’ in the Caribbean, which no one else is doing.”

The show was held at Port Hercules, Monaco in the Mediterranean