CIBC FirstCaribbean’s crusade against cancer continues

From Island Xpressions

Basseterre, St. Kitts – On Sunday, Nov. 5, hundreds of cancer crusaders took to the streets of Basseterre in support of the sixth annual cancer care and awareness event – “Walk for the Cure” – hosted by CIBC FirstCaribbean.

The signature event, aimed at raising funds across the region, attracted a diverse group, including bank staff, corporate sponsors, friends and well-wishers, all with the common goal of aiding the fight against cancer

A picturesque crimson sky provided the backdrop for the route, which took participants from the main branch at the Circus unto the Bay Road, along Frigate Bay Road and culminating at Frigate Bay Beach with the symbolic release of floating lanterns into the night sky.

Country Manager Andre Cadogan indicated that the funds collected from the walk would be donated to A Time 4 Us Foundation in support of the Oncology Unit at J.N France Hospital. In addition, he recorded his gratitude to the sponsors and participants, saying “because of the overwhelming support, ‘Walk For The Cure’ has become one of the region’s largest cancer fundraisers so far, contributing US$1.3 million in support of cancer care and awareness.”

Corporate partners and contributors for this year’s walk included Royal Beach Casino, Mitcham & Benjamin, Rams Trading Ltd., Kajola Kristada, Tata, Flow/BTC.Visa, SKN Vibes, SeaMoss Taxi Service, Liat, S L Horsford, TDC Ltd., Delta Petroleum, Christopher Harbour and Koscab.

The walk was held to coincide with the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation’s CIBC Run for the Cure sponsored by the bank’s parent company, CIBC. CIBC has been supporting this event for 21 years, donating millions to breast cancer research.

CIBC FirstCaribbean is the largest, regionally-listed bank in the English and Dutch speaking Caribbean serving more than 400,000 customers in 17 markets through approximately 2,900 staff across 100 branches and offices. For more information about CIBC FirstCaribbean, visit www.cibcfcib.com.