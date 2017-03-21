Colombia Ambassador Presents Credentials To The Governor General

Press Release

MOFA – Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 21, 2017– On Tuesday, March 14, 2017, His Excellency Roberto Garcia Marquez of the Republic of Colombia, presented his credentials to the Governor General, His Excellency S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, as non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia to St. Kitts and Nevis.

In his presentation to the Governor General, Ambassador Garcia pledged his commitment to further strengthen cooperation between Colombia and St. Kitts and Nevis and to deepen relations in trade and investment.

Ambassador Garcia outlined his Government’s efforts for the assistance already provided to the Federation under Colombian Cooperation Strategy for the Caribbean Basin initiative through the South-South Cooperation Special Projects Program in the areas of Education, Agriculture and Tourism. However, he expressed interest in discussing other areas of mutual benefit and his country’s aim in offering additional technical assistance in capacity building in areas such as

disaster management and risk reduction, agriculture and the cassava crop production, diplomatic training and bilingualism.

St. Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Colombia in January 1984.

Ambassador Garcia received professional qualifications as a Naval Engineer with emphasis in Electronic Engineering and professional Naval Science and voluntarily withdrew from the Naval Service after 38 meritorious years to Colombia. He served as naval Attaché to the Embassy of Colombia in Washington DC, in 2004, and was employed as Commander of the National Navy from 2011 -2013.

The Colombian Diplomat was appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Government of Colombia in Jamaica, on June 24th, 2016 and was the Ambassador of Colombia to the Dominican Republic during November 2013 until May 2016.

Ambassador Garcia has been granted, among others, awards inclusive of, the “Order of Boyaca” at the National level, and foreign distinctions, the “Legion of Merit” from the United States, and “Orden at Merito de Duarte”, “Sanchez y Mella” form the Dominican Republic.