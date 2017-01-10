Commissioner Queely Calls On Public To Help Crackdown On Traffic And Safety Violations

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 09, 2017 (SKNIS): During the New Year Celebration Service held by the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) on January 09, 2017, Commissioner of Police, Ian Queely, called on the public to help crackdown on traffic and safety violations in the Federation.

During the event held at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room, Commissioner Queely said that in November 2016 the High Command met with the managers and owners of rental companies and indicated to them that the law prohibits them to be using tints on their rented vehicles.

“We gave them a couple of weeks up to the 1st of December to remove all the tints that were not factory tinted,” said the commissioner. “For those that had factory tinted glass, we gave them until the end of the year to remove them from their fleet or replace the windows.”

Commissioner Queely said that what he is calling for is greater enforcement.

“I’m calling on you (the public) for enforcement so that all the issues that were faced in 2016 with rented or tinted rented vehicles involved in criminal activities can be minimized,” said the commissioner.

The commissioner said when a citizen sees a rented car that is tinted, they must immediately report it to the police.

“When a member of the public sees a rental that is tinted, straightaway alarm bells should go off and they should be able to get in touch with the police so that we can enforce the laws in relation to that.”

He said that there are other vehicles that are so darkly tinted that the interior cannot be seen from the exterior as is required by law.

“We are requesting assistance from public in enforcement of the law,” said the commissioner. “The law speaks specifically to the process by which those vehicles that carry tints darker than what is required, how that permission is obtained.”

Commissioner Queely said that another area of concern is the different lighting on vehicles, different fonts in various shapes and sizes on number plates and also number plates which are being placed on different parts of the vehicle contrary to law “and they are passing us daily.”

He mentioned the bus drivers that obstruct traffic when they stop in various locations.

“These are the little things that I want us to start getting in line because if the society starts to conform with the rules I believe we will see improvement in other things,” said Commissioner Queely.