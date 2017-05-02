Community Involvement Leads To Seizure Of Yet Another Illegal Firearm And Arrest Of Perpetrator

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 30, 2017 (RSCNPF): Information received from a concerned citizen on Saturday night(April 29) has resulted in the discovery and seizure of the thirteenth (13) illegal firearm to be found in the Federation so far in 2017.

Upon receipt of such information , Officers commenced the search for the individual in the Ramsbury and Government Road areas on Nevis. The individual was located in the Government Road area walking with the firearm in his hand, he was challenged by the officers and he ran. A chase ensued and he was apprehended. One (1) Smith and Wesson 40mm pistol was recovered and seized.

The male was taken into custody, and a subsequent Search Warrant was executed on his home.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley said, “I am heartened by the courage of this citizen to come forward with such timely and credible information. This augurs well for the Police – Public Partnership”. He added, “it is this type of community involvement that will help us to maintain Citizen Safety.”

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues its appeal to residents and citizens to come forward and share any information they may have with regards to crime and criminal activity. Citizens can do so by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone.

This seizure brings to thirteen (13) the number of illegal firearms removed from our communities so far in 2017.