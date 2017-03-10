Construction Plans Advance For New Prison And Coast Guard Base

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 09, 2017 (SKNIS): Plans to construct a new prison facility, and a new Coast Guard Base in St. Kitts and Nevis are forging ahead.

This was revealed by Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, on Thursday (March 09) as he updated the nation on a number of national safety and security development matters at his monthly press conference.

Dr. Harris, who holds the portfolio for national security, revealed that nine entities expressed interest in tendering for the preparation of designs for the National Detention and Rehabilitation Center to be built at Estridge Estate. Six of the companies were shortlisted: three from St. Kitts and Nevis, and one each from Barbados, Jamaica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Of the six, only five submitted tenders by the deadline, and from those submissions, the tender from Eustace Hobson and Associates was adjudged best by the evaluation committee. The local architectural company was subsequently awarded the contract as a result of a process, described by the prime minister, as in keeping with the practice of good governance.

“As we speak, this site in Estridge is being cleared to facilitate better topographical surveys of the location and to obtain better site drawings,” Prime Minister Harris revealed, adding that $2.2 million has been budgeted for the capital project.

Commenting on a new home for the St. Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard, Dr. Harris, said the reconstruction of the barracks has begun. He reported that work was “advancing well” and should be completed in the last quarter of 2017. Additionally, the prime minister stated that a number of police stations around the federation that were not equipped with standby generators will be outfitted with such to enhance their operational effectiveness. These include the stations in Tabernacle and Dieppe Bay, Old Road and Gingerland.

Prime Minister Harris reiterated that government was committed to improving the infrastructure for the men and women that serve the country in law enforcement and national defence.