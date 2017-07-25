Photo caption: Charmaine Howell of the Culturama Committee

Photo caption: Participants in the Peachicks Junior Kaiso Competition with the contest coordinator, Warren Moving

Photo caption: Reigning Junior Kaiso Monarch Mighty Sookie (file photo)

Culturama 43 grand opening ready for July 27

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The grand opening of Culturama 43 takes place at 6 p.m., July 27, at the Cultural Village.

Charmaine Howell of the Culturama Committee said the evening promises to be a mix of the island’s traditional Nevisian folklore, the Junior Kaiso Competition and musical entertainment.

“What we will be doing at that show is having a historical journey of our traditional folklore… really trying to celebrate those and give them to the people in a way that’s slightly different but highlights what we love so much about being Nevisian,” she said. “We will be seeing some of the traditional acts like masquerades, clowns, string band and then we will be having some lesser seen acts like folk singing from the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC), the VON Art School of Dance doing a number and one or two other little bits that we want to surprise our audience with – things that we haven’t seen in a while, but that are really big hallmarks of our culture.”

The Peachicks Junior Kaiso Competition will follow immediately after the official opening. Nine junior Kaisonians will compete against the reigning Junior Calypso king, Mighty Sookie.

The order of appearance will be Lyne Smithen: Little Lyne, Zyon Harding: LegaZ, Divonique Liburd: Singing Divi, Mic’Que Washington: Young Legend, Jahmarley Lawrence: De Reporter, Marques Washington: Mighty J, Terron Webb: Invincible, Akedo Nisbett: Prince Akedo, Shomari Mitchell: Mighty Sookie and Aniela Fyfield: Princess Kayla.

Howell said following the competition, the Odisi Band and Extasy Sound will provide musical entertainment for patrons.