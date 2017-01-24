Customs And Excise Department Launches New Website

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 24, 2017 (SKNIS): The Customs and Excise Department launched its new website,skncustoms.com, on January 22, at Government House, which will help further achieve the objectives of the Customs and Excise Department of being a dependable revenue collector, an excellent border security agency, a firm facilitator of trade and true and trustworthy enabler of trader compliance in the Federation.

“I am delighted by the knowledge that the official Customs website, which we meet to launch today, helps to achieve all these objectives and more,” said Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

This is the third generation of the website. Prime Minister Harris said that he has a sense of respect and admiration for the department as they see the need for ongoing change and progressive thinking to remain relevant and respected in its field of expertise.

“All three websites – past, present and the one which we launch today- share at least one significant thread of purpose and that is information sharing on the part of the department,” said the prime minister. “With each new dispensation, the accessibility to information is expected to become easier for the users.”

Prime Minister Harris said that he is confident that the designers took accessibility into consideration when building the website especially since St. Kitts and Nevis and the world are on the verge of operating under the guidance of the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement.

“When four nation-states notify the WTO that their respective governments have ratified this agreement, the TFA comes into effect,” said the prime minister.

Prime Minister Harris said that he was pleased to note that six months ago, on June 17, 2016, “St. Kitts and Nevis presented our notification of ratification and there we advised the world that we are willing and able to abide by the provisions of this historic and honorous agreement.”

The prime minister said that it is hoped that this website will serve the nation well.