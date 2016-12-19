Davina Charles Of Grenada Receives Best Overall Student Award For RSS Training

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2016 (SKNIS): Woman Police Constable (WPC), Davina Charles of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), copped the top student award for the Regional Security System (RSS) Section Leaders Course 2016 from a total of 24 other security officers from across the region.

Security officers from five RSS territories, namely, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and Barbados participated in a six week long training course to enhance their skills in the security field. The training was done in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

During an interview with the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) on Friday, December 16, WPC Charles said that she was highly elated to have received such an award, noting that it was not an easy task.

“It has been a lot of hard work and it was quite a challenge but you need time management, and by puting the extra effort you will be able to do it,” said the police constable. “So right now I am feeling really proud that I have been able to achieve such an award. Not only that, but being the first female to do so, I would like to inspire other females to put their best foot forward and you would achieve it.”

She stated her greatest challenge throughout the six weeks was drills because she is not versed in that area. She added that even though she encountered problems it was not difficult for her to successfully complete the course, as she is too determined to withdraw. WPC Charles said that her strong areas helped her to overcome the weak ones.

WPC Charles offered words of encouragement to her peers and also others who aspire to the same career path, adding that team work is imperative.

“They can learn that once you put your mind to doing something you can achieve it. When you come together and work as a group, as one body, you would be able to produce much [more]. Team work and self-determination – once you are dedicated you are going to achieve,” she said. “Keep persevering. We are going to meet obstacles along the way but we should not let that hamper us to the extent where it makes us quit. Obstacles make you stronger. It may slow you down a bit but you have to keep trying.”

WPC Charles extended thanks to all bodies involved, especially the RSS for affording her the opportunity to excel at this level, noting that it creates an avenue for people to come together. “I like the way it brings unity among the people and the way it keeps us together as one body. It helps us now to focus and direct all of our energies as one group,” she said.

She also received an award for best at physical female. Special awards were also given to two other outstanding officers, namely, Police Constable Peter Jeremiah of the Royal Grenada Police Force for being the best at physical in males and to Police Constable Kerwin Thomas of the St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for being the best at map reading.