Department Of Labour To Improve Customer Service

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 16, 2017 (SKNIS): The public can expect improved service from the staff at the Department of Labour following a training session on customer service to be held on Wednesday (May 17).

Labour Officer, Lucinda Francis, said that the afternoon workshop was important as the department expands its engagement with employers, employees, representatives of partner agencies and other individuals. Initiatives such as job site visits, trainings for clients and stakeholder groups, and the Employment Services Unit – which, includes a soft skills training component – all require regular professional and efficient communication.

She added that it will also help to build the capacity of staff members as they will be called upon to pass on what they learnt to persons they come into contact with.

The training will be held at the Department of Labour Conference Room and will be facilitated by Avenice Jeffers-Thompson, Director of Marketing for the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. Mrs. Jeffers-Thompson has an extensive background in personal development and customer service improvement and is a certified trainer.

The session will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow. As such, the department will be closed to the public from 12 p.m.