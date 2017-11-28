Department of Environment seeks consultant

Community Notice

The Department of Environment, in collaboration with the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, invites suitable and interested applicants to apply for the title of consultancy to conduct the “Technical Feasibility Study for Transformation of the St. Kitts and Nevis’ Public Transport Sector to Electric Vehicles” under the Project “Pilot Public School Bus Transportation System for St. Kitts Using Renewable Energy.”

This consultancy will be implemented over a period of nine weeks or such other period as may be determined. The expected commencement date is Jan. 15, 2018, and completion date is March 16, 2018.

The Terms of Reference (TOR) can be downloaded at http://www.caribbeanclimate.bz/opportunities/. Expressions of interest must be delivered electronically by 10 a.m. Belize time (GMT-6) on Monday, Dec. 11 to the email address procurement@caribbeanclimate.bz. Please make the subject line of any email communication on this matter: “EOI – Technical Feasibility – Electric Vehicles – Saint Kitts & Nevis.”

Further information can be obtained from mnestor@caribbeanclimate.bz.