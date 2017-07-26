Photo caption: The completed rock retaining wall at Fenton Hill, part of the Nevis Disaster Management Department’s Enhancing Disaster Resilience and Emergency Shelter Management Project

Photo caption: Brian Dyer, director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department

Photo caption: The Albertha Payne Community Centre at Bath Village slated for extensive work from July 31 as part of the Nevis Disaster Management Department’s Enhancing Disaster Resilience and Emergency Shelter Management Project

Photo caption: Rock revetment work at Stoney Grove, part of the Nevis Disaster Management Department’s Enhancing Disaster Resilience and Emergency Shelter Management Project

Disaster resilience, emergency shelter project nears completion

From NIA

NIA CHARLESTOW, Nevis– The final phase of the Nevis Disaster Management Department’s (NDMD) Enhancing Disaster Resilience and Emergency Shelter Management Project is scheduled to commence July 31, with extensive work on the Albertha Payne Community Centre at Bath Village.

In an update of the EC$999,000 project funded by the government and people of Japan, through the Embassy of Japan based in Trinidad and Tobago, NDMD Director Brian Dyer said since work commenced in May 2017, work on nine community centres, a rock retaining wall at Fenton Hill and some rock revetment work at Stoney Grove have been completed.

“At Bath Village, we have extensive renovations to complete on that facility,” he said. “We would be plastering the exterior walls, replacing all doors and windows, installing a water tank and constructing a ramp for the disabled.”

Renovations were done at the Franklyn Brown Community Centre in Combermere. At the Butler’s Community Centre, renovations were done to the roof and kitchen area. The Charles Walters Community Centre on Hanleys Road had hurricane shutters and a water tank installed and an access ramp for the disabled was constructed.

At Hickmans, the community centre there received internal renovations, including replacement of the toilet facilities. A water tank was also installed, as well as an access ramp for the disabled.

The Maisy Bartlett Community Centre at Brown Hill was also outfitted with a water tank, hurricane shutters and washing facilities and an access ramp for the disabled was constructed.

At the Prospect Community Centre, a water pump was installed to facilitate access to water in the event of power loss. Hurricane shutters were also installed and the spouting was refitted.

The Jessups Community Centre in the Parish of St. Thomas was outfitted with hurricane shutters and a water pump was installed.

At the Barnes Ghaut Community Centre, the toilet facilities were repaired, hurricane shutters were installed and steps at the back of the facility were repaired.

Regarding the work at Fenton Hill, Dyer stated the wall is intended to offer some protection to the motoring public and pedestrians from rock falls that are known to have occurred in that area.

However, the work done in the Stoney Grove area is designed to provide protection to some properties from flood damage.

The NDMD director used the opportunity to thank the local contractors and their teams – Rudolph Nisbett for renovations on all the community centres, Ken Evelyn for the hurricane shutters, Dale Claxton for the work at Stoney Grove and Carlos Williams at Fenton Hill. He also thanked land owners there and the various government entities, namely the Public Works Department and the Physical Planning Department for their assistance with the project.