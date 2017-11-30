Discussions held with field workers to address environmental health issues

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Following a Cabinet decision to improve the cleanliness and aesthetics in Basseterre and its environs by using a multi-faceted approach, including education, persuasion and enforcement, a meeting was convened Nov. 30 at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Headquarters by the Ministry of Health with Management and staff of the St. Kitts and Nevis Solid Waste Management Corporation, the Parks and Beaches Unit and the Department of Environmental Health Services, which all fall under the Ministry of Health’s umbrella.

The frank and open discussion with the management and staff of the three named departments was held with officials from the Ministry of Health, including Minister of State with responsibility for Health Senator Honourable Wendy Phipps; Director of Community-based Health Services Dr. Retna Walwyn-Browne; Deputy Director of the Department of Environmental Health Services Jermaine Lake; and General Manager of Solid Waste Management Corporation Alphonso Bridgewater. Minister of Urban Development, the Hon. Ian Patches Liburd, was also in attendance at that meeting.

Keeping the objective in mind of a clean and beautiful Basseterre and its environs, several work-related concerns were raised by the workers in a lively question-and-answer forum. Some of these concerns include transportation to and from work, uniform and identification cards for workers, job security, and conflict, which restricts some workers from being able to work in some areas.

The concerns of the workers were taken into consideration by the authorities, who promised that the Team Unity administration has their interests at heart and will look into addressing their issues. Follow-up meetings will be held to assess progress.