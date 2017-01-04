Duty Free Concession On Goods Extended To January 21, 2017

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 04, 2017 (SKNIS): Because of circumstances beyond official control, which created a backlog in the delivery of packages and resulted in some persons not being able to clear their imported packages during the Christmas/Carnival Season, and so benefit from the approved duty free concessions on gift packages and non-commercial imports up to a maximum of $US 200, and on parcels of food stuff up to 400 lbs., there has been an extension for duty free concession on goods that landed in the country up to 31st December, 2016. The extension goes up to 21st January, 2017.