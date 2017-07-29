East Basseterre Management Team will promote ‘positive change’ in community

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – July 27 marked the official launch of the East Basseterre Management Team. The Honourable Sen. Wendy Phipps, minister of state with responsibility for community development, conveyed the importance of community and stewardship to the management team for its newly appointed roles.

“This is about you taking ownership of your community,” said Phipps as she explained to the management team that community is a group of people who reside in the same area and shares common goals and interests.

She explained that the management team will be taking on the role of stewards with responsibility for the community and its development. They will also be taking charge of maximizing the potential that resides in the community and leveraging the support systems that exist.

“The end goal of having a community management team is so that we not only take ownership of the community in shared stewardship,” stated Phipps, while noting that they should take the opportunity to implement programmes and different initiatives to aid in the advancement of the community. “It is about empowering people to help themselves and help their communities.”

Kevin Taylor, president of the East Basseterre Management Team, gave an overview of the goals and what the team will mean for the area, adding that “we make a living by what we get, but a life by what we give.”

Taylor explained that services of the management team will include stakeholder meetings, educational programmes for youth, training and development for the population of East Basseterre, improvement to the infrastructure of the community and assistance programmes for seniors, because “without community service, we would not have a strong quality of life.”

The pledge of the East Basseterre Management Team is to advocate on behalf of the residents and provide a support system to help the overall development of the community and in turn the nation.