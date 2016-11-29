Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and OECS Strengthen their Strategic Alliance

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, November 29, 2016 — The OECS and Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that strengthens their institutional arrangements for collaboration. The virtual ceremony between the two Institutions took place on Tuesday 22nd November at the OECS Commission and was attended by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules and ECCB Governor Mr. Timothy Antoine.

Dr. Jules said the signing of the MOU signified a new strategic positioning of the historic association between both Institutions to better collaborate on policy areas in the face of a number of regional opportunities and global development such as Brexit and the new incoming US Administration.

“The work of both institutions across macroeconomic policy, financial sector development, consolidating the Economic Union to trade policy and private sector development, as some examples, necessitates closer alignment if we are to share knowledge and expertise to ultimately deliver better outcomes to the people of the OECS” said Dr. Jules.

Governor Antoine hailed the MOU as a new era of cooperation for both Institutions.

“Such cooperation is essential as we collectively strive to secure higher levels of growth, competitiveness and employment in the OECS.

“We have an opportunity to deliver some real benefits for the people of the OECS and seize it we must” said Governor Antoine.