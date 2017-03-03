ECSC celebrates Golden Anniversary

By Monique Washington

The Eastern Caribbean on Monday (February 27) celebrated its Golden Anniversary with special sitting prompted by the momentous celebration.

The 50th anniversary this year was celebrated under the theme, “Celebrating the past Embracing the future” in six independent states including Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and three British Overseas Territories (Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, and Montserrat.

Members of the Nevis Bar association gathered at the High Court in Charlestown, Nevis to mark the occasion with a brief but significant ceremony. Speaking at the ceremony was Her Ladyship Justice Lorraine Williams lauded the past and present “distinguished” Chief Justices and congratulated the Eastern Caribbean Court on its 50th anniversary on behalf of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court St. Kitts and Nevis -Nevis Circuit

“The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court is now a high performing professional institution lead by successful Chief Justices who have contributed immeasurably to the maintenance of the rule of law,” Justice Williams said.

In a similar ceremony held in St Kitts on Monday the Attorney General Hon. Byron was quoted saying “the court serves an important role in shaping and molding the country’s jurisdiction.

He congratulated the ECSC on its 50th anniversary, “I would want to congratulate the court and wish it well in a period where it has exemplified itself and we hope that as we move forward we will continue to see it grow from strength to strength to serve the people not only in St. Kitts and Nevis but the wider sub region in the maintenance of law.”

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) is a superior court of record for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States. The ECSC’s mission is to serve its member states by providing access to a system of justice that is accountable and independent, and administered by officers in a prompt, fair, efficient and effective manner.

The ECSC vision statement states “The achievement of professionalism and excellence in the timely, effective and efficient access to, and administration of a cohesive, independent and accountable system of justice for the benefit of its member states.”