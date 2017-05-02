‘Eye Detect’ Bolsters Police Integrity Screening Efforts

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 29, 2017 (RSCNPF): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has been presented another tool to utilize in determining the highest standards of integrity its Officers and potential Officers.

A system called “Eye Detect” which is the latest in integrity screening was presented to the Police Service by Mr Roger Branche, a Forensic Psychologist and the owner of Forensic Psychological Services, a leading company in integrity screening services that supports National Security Units in the Region.

With the system in its tool kit, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has become the first Police Service in the region to incorporate in its integrity screening process the use of Polygraphy, Urinalysis and a Psychological Assessment using the latest technology available ‘Eye Detect’.

According to Roger Branche a Forensic Psychologist and owner of the Forensic Psychological Services, the new technology significantly enhances the vetting process.

Over the last weeks Senior Officers and heads of specialized units of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have been undergoing integrity screening.

According to Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley, “Our Officers are expected to display and live by the highest standards of integrity, and so we have screened all Senior Officers, and we will now screening the rank and file of the service. We will screen all incoming recruits, and we will conduct random screening of Officers on an needs basis going forward.” Commissioner Queeley added, “our community must be able to have confidence and trust its Police Service, and this is a first step of many to ensure that our community can be confident in our Police Officers.”

Commissioner Queeley expressed gratitude and appreciation for the donation of the ‘Eye Detect’ system received from Forensic Psychological Services and noted that our Polygraph Examiners have ready been trained up, qualified and certified to use it. I am quite certain it will be used for the purpose intended and enhance our image.