Federation’s foreign minister pays courtesy visit to vice-president of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

Taipei, Taiwan – On Aug. 22, a delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis headed by the minister of foreign affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, and accompanied by the Hon. Eugene Hamilton and the Hon. Alexis Jeffer, attended an audience with Dr. Chen Chien-jen, vice-president of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

In his welcoming remarks to the delegation, Chen outlined areas of convergence with the government of Taiwan and the Team Unity government, noting that both are trying to create an equitable and inclusive society with both having the desire for the benefits to be shared by all citizens. The vice-president also referenced several on-going projects between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis, including the health-related project designed to address noncommunicable diseases and, in particular renal, diseases.

Chen, who is a trained physician, also spoke of the importance of early screening for health-related issues and reiterated Taiwan’s eagerness to assist the federation in its ongoing efforts of the prevention and detection of renal diseases. He stated that Taiwan tries to share its experience in many areas, while promoting bilateral exchanges, adding that Taiwan “is a good global citizen that is desirous of contributing more on the world stage.”

In his response, Brantley lauded the strides made by the government of Tsai Ing-wen and expressed the gratitude of the Team Unity government for Taiwan’s strong support in the field of health, education and security, among others.

“As we reflect on our relations [that] began at the birth of our nation, we note with gratitude Taiwan’s generosity to our country and further note that this generosity has encompassed myriad spheres,” Brantley said.

The federation’s push toward renewable energy, improved security systems and increased educational opportunities aided by Taiwan, were all mentioned by Brantley as having a positive impact on the lives of the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. The foreign minister also pledged the continued support of the Team Unity government for Taiwan’s inclusion and meaningful participation in international forums.

While reiterating the importance of the health project, Hamilton, the federation’s health minister, also thanked the government of Taiwan for the specialized training of health professionals currently being taught in Taiwan. Jeffers offered his thanks for the ongoing agricultural projects on the island of Nevis.

Juliette Hamilton, Nicole Slack-Liburd and Kevin Barrett, along with H.E. Ambassador Jasmine Huggins, also accompanied the delegation.