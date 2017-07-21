Fire and Rescue Services bolstered by addition of 17 new officers

Press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The rank and file of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services and, by extension, the national security apparatus of the country, were boosted on Thursday after 17 recruits completed the theoretical and practical course requirements necessary to become fully fledged fire officers.

The 17 new officers, 13 men and four women, received their graduation diplomas during a ceremony held at the Basseterre Fire Station July 20. That ceremony was attended by officials from the Ministry of National Security, fire officers, representatives of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, family members and other well-wishers.

During the 12-week course, which commenced on May 2, the recruits underwent vigorous training in first aid application, critical incident stress, money management and fire-fighter survival.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Abdias Samuel impressed upon the new officers the importance of the roles they have now assumed as fire officers in St. Kitts and Nevis. Samuel also imparted a few words of advice to the new officers: “As you take this step forward, be reminded of these four words: duty, honour, service and courage. These four notable attributes must continually define you as a member of this august uniform service and inspire you to build a career and not just a job. A career that inspire others, save lives and property and mold young minds,” he said.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty, congratulated the men and women for enduring 12 weeks of intense training to become members of the Fire and Rescue Services.

Petty reminded the graduates that their journey as fire officers has just commenced, noting that the “real test comes when you get in the field and there’s a situation in front of you that requires quick action.”

He added, “I want to say to you that wherever you are placed, whether you are placed in Nevis or Sandy Point or Tabernacle or at the airport, you must perform at the highest level and you must display some of the attributes that Mr. Samuel outlined such as courage.”

Other topics covered by the recruits during their training included discipline, communication, equipment operation, fire-fighter health and safety, water supply, self-contained breathing apparatus, hazmat search and rescue and vehicle extrication.