Firearm And Ammunition Discovered In Unaccompanied Baggage – Seventh Year To Date

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 20, 2017 (RSCNPF): A firearm and sixty-eight (68) rounds of ammunition were discovered and seized in a piece of luggage that arrived at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on Thursday (March 09) onboard a flight from the United States.

The luggage was unaccompanied and tagged to a passenger travelling to St. Kitts. The passenger never arrived in the Federation.

Found was one (1) Taurus (.357 Magnum) revolver and sixty-eight (68) .357 rounds of ammunition, two (2) speed loaders and a holster.

No one in St. Kitts attempted to claim the luggage on behalf of the passenger. The discovery was made while following routine security protocols for unaccompanied luggage.

The matter is being investigated jointly by Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department and the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. The investigation continues.