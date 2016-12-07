First Time Home Owners now eligible for Discounted Value Added Tax Rate Day

Press Release

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 07, 2016) — First Time Homeowners under the Duty Free Concession in Nevis are advised that they are now eligible for the Inland Revenue Department’s Discounted Value Added Tax (VAT) Rate Day on December 16, 2016.

The amendment comes on the heels of a press release from the St. Kitts and Nevis Inland Revenue Department dated December 06, 2016.

It stated that First Time Homeowners would not be eligible for the Discounted VAT Rate Day (5 percent) and goods purchased at Duty Free under the First Time Homeowner initiative, would attract the standard rate of 17 percent VAT.

For more information concerning application and registration for Discounted VAT Rate Day, kindly contact the Inland Revenue Department, Taxpayer Services Unit at 469-5856, 469-5521 ex. 5010. Email at ird@niagov.com or visit our website at www.sknird.com.