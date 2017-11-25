Photo 1: Seated, Minister Amory, (second right), Sir Tapley, (centre), back row: PS. Collins, (first right), along with the awardees and other representatives.

Photo 2: Pictured are the awards presented.

Five Christian organizations awarded for their contributions to respective communities

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Five deserving Christian organizations in St. Kitts were awarded for their sterling contribution to their respective communities during the inaugural Outstanding Community Service Awards held at Government House on Nov. 23 under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency the Governor General Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton.

Awards were presented to the Apostolic Faith Mission – Sanitation Workers Appreciation Ministry; Salvation Army (St. Kitts-Nevis); St. Christopher Outreach Centre, which is a joint venture between the St. Kitts Christian Council and the Business Community; Pathfinder Club – Seventh-Day Adventist Church; and Dominion Radio – Calvary Baptist Tabernacle.

“The importance of this award is the recognition of the work of the church – a celebration of who we are as a people, as a church – and also to stimulate further work of the church in the community,” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs Ron Dublin-Collins. “This ceremony is a short one. Not only does it provide the opportunity to celebrate and for us to fellowship, but it provides the opportunity for us to share with one another best practices as we seek to continue our work forward.”

Collins encouraged all to “continue the work that is before us and to work with us as we seek to strengthen the hand of the church and empower the church to make a difference in our communities.”

Senior Minister and Minister with responsibility for Ecclesiastical Affairs the Honourable Vance Amory said that the government through his ministry deemed it necessary to engage in such an important awards ceremony to celebrate the work of the church.

“They are being presented in recognition of the dedication and honourable service of the church to the communities,” said Senior Minister Amory, while echoing thanks to the ministries “whose work has made their communities better places in which to live. We have to celebrate you because you have done and continue to do something for others. You have chosen to serve others and in doing so you have made a difference, whether it be helping to provide for the hungry, making sure that youth in the community are helped in proper manners or helping to reduce crime and violence, you have been there seeking to make a difference.”

Minster Amory further added that when Christian organizations “serve the communities and reach the vulnerable, the poor, the troubled, the lost and the broken, our families will be saved.” He said that through these acts communities will be strengthened and the nation would heal.