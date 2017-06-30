Photo: (left to right) PS Bass, Minister Brantley, Director Anselm Caines and Second Secretary Asha DeSuza

Foreign minister leads delegation to Caribbean regional conference

From SKNIS

Kingston, Jamaica – St. Kitts and Nevis’ minister of foreign affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, is currently in Jamaica attending the Caribbean Regional Conference on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is being hosted by the government of Jamaica in partnership with the University of the West Indies (UWI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The 17 SDGs, commonly known around the globe as Agenda 2030, will form the main agenda items at the June 28-30 meeting, where Brantley will be joined by more than 200 delegates, including high-level ministers and technical experts from across the Caribbean, who will seek to accelerate regional action in areas of resource mobilization, reducing inequalities, combating poverty and protecting the planet.

The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, prime minister of Jamaica; the Hon. Kamina Johnson-Smith, minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade of Jamaica; and Jessica Faieta, UNDP regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean were among delegates who addressed the opening ceremony June 28.

At the conference, Brantley was also slated to co-chair an important session on “Capacity Building for Public Policy and Rule of Law Institutions,” which will seek to guide public policy development for improving access to justice and strengthening mechanisms for governance.

Brantley was accompanied by Kaye Bass, permanent secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs; Asha DeSuza, second secretary at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations; and Anselm Caines, director of sustainable development in the Nevis Island Administration.