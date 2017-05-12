Four Charged For Obtaining Money By False Pretenses

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 11, 2017(RSCNPF) An ongoing investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force into a case of fraud against the Government has resulted in charges for four (4) persons.

Charged are Ivas Burnham of Middle Island, Lescelia Francis of Lamberts, Lynette Warner of Conyers and Lejon Warner of Conyers.

All four were charged on Wednesday (May 10).

Iva Burnham was arrested, formally charged and cautioned on four warrants in the first instance for the offence of Obtaining Money by False Pretense. The offences were committed between 29th November 2016 and 23rd February 2017 in Basseterre and Sandy Point where the sum of $18,700 XCD was obtained from the Government of the Federation under false pretenses.

Lescelia Francis was arrested, formally charged and cautioned on two warrants in the first instance for the offence of Obtaining Money by False Pretense. The offences were committed between 14th and 30thDecember 2016 in Basseterre where the sum of $11,000 XCD was obtained from the Government of the Federation under false pretenses.

Lynette Warner of Conyers on a warrant in the first instance for the offence of Obtaining Money by False Pretense. The offence was committed on 29th December 2016 at Basseterre where the sum of $2,500 XCD was obtained from the Government of the Federation under false pretenses.

Lejon Warner of Conyers on seven warrants in the first instance for the offence of Obtaining Money by False Pretense. The offences were committed between 16th November 2016 and 15th March 2017 at Basseterre and Sandy Point where the sum of $36,500 XCD was obtained from the Government of the Federation under false pretenses.

The investigation continues.