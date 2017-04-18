Fourth Road Fatality Underscores Need For Driver’s Vigilance On Roadways

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 18, 2017 (RSCNPF): A single car traffic accident on Saturday (April 15) that resulted in the federation’s fourth road fatality brings to the fore the need for drivers to be attentive and adhere to posted traffic signage while driving on the Nation’s roadways.

Head of the Traffic Department Inspector Carl Caines said, “2017 has started as one of the deadliest years on our Nation’s roadways in a very long time. We have had years where we may have one or two road fatalities. In 2016 year to date, the federation had recorded one (1) road fatality and a unfortunately a total of two (2) by year’s end. However, this year it is tragic that we have experienced four (4) in such a short span.”

Caines admonished drivers to pay attention while driving, he said “investigations have revealed that in many cases the driver was distracted, be it using a cell phone, talking to passengers, or some other distraction.” He added, “a number of our accidents have been attributed to excessive speed on the roadways, failure to adhere to posted signage and other unsafe traffic practices.”

The Traffic Head, expressed that drivers should always think about safety; Caines said, “drivers should use seatbelts, use child restraints for children, slowdown to posted speed in school zones and when passing stopped commuter buses.” In addition, he said, “drivers and pedestrians should pay attention in areas highly used by both. I encourage walkers to use bright colours so they can be seen.”

Inspector Caines noted that the Traffic Department will increase presence on the Nations roadways to ensure compliance to traffic regulations.

To ensure widest support in raising consciousness Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley has directed full support for this initiative from all outlying stations.