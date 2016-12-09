Free Cooking And Baking Classes Now Open To Youth In And Around St. Paul’s

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 08, 2016 (SKNIS): Young people in St. Paul’s and surrounding communities can develop their skills in cake baking, pastry making and food preparation at classes offered twice weekly at the St. Paul’s Community Center.

The one hour classes target persons between 12 to 21 years, facilitator Edmund Belle said, adding that participants attending the Monday and Thursday sessions will learn how to read, understand and follow recipes to make a variety of cakes, pastries and main course dishes. The sessions begin at 6:30 p.m.

“We will also be teaching them how to set [a] table and how to serve food so that at the end of the sessions they can also be able to do afterschool jobs in hotels, restaurants or anything like that,” Mr. Belle stated.

The sessions will run for eight weeks and will cater for 25 persons. Mr. Belle noted that the classes officially began last week with the first session but an extension will be granted to allow interested persons, who were completing school exams, to register. Registration details are available by telephone 663-7814 or by email azieltheconqueror@hotmail.com.

The training is implemented in collaboration with the Department of Youth Empowerment which is providing financial and technical support. The department’s Director, Pierre Liburd, said the programme is an excellent follow up to its recent High Schools’ Cook Off and subsequent Chef Competition that were held in November as part of activities for Youth Month. Another appeal of the programme was its focus to engage youth productively after school hours, Liburd said.

Facilitator Belle thanked the Department of Youth Empowerment for its support. He added that the sessions are free and encouraged persons to take advantage of the opportunities to develop themselves and learn a skill that can be used in the home and in pursuit of a job or professional career.