FW: Visiting American couple say Nevis is ‘magical’

Photo: Tim and Kate from the United States of America visited Nevis for the first time and toured the Botanic Gardens June 27.

Visiting American couple say Nevis ‘magical’

From the Nevis Island Administration

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – A couple from the United States of America visited Nevis for the first time and say they are captivated by the island and its people.

Tim from Washington D.C. and Katy from Rhode Island left Nevis on June 29 after a six-day visit. They were guests at the Four Seasons Resort and say they discovered Nevis through friends who recommended the destination.

The Department of Information met them while on a tour of the Botanic Gardens on June 27 and they consented to speak of their experience on the island.

Tim noted that although he has a few favourites, the Nevis Peak topped the list. “I have to say that my favourite part of the island is actually just looking up at Mount Nevis and seeing it shrouded,” he said. “It’s absolutely magnificent… I would absolutely come back to Nevis. It is absolutely gorgeous and I would recommend it to all my friends. This is a gorgeous place.

“We had dinner and we had some butter conch, which I hadn’t had in years. It was absolutely delicious. So, I would say, I like basically the seafood and the fish was wonderful. Outside of the topography of the island, all the food, all the drink has been wonderful and the people have actually been wonderful, too. Everyone has been very generous and very friendly. It’s very easy to get around.”

Tim stated that they had been posting photographs of Nevis on Facebook and the response from their friends has been overwhelming and have all expressed interest in visiting the island.

An excited Katy echoed similar sentiments of her boyfriend and described her visit as an incredible and spectacular experience.

“Everything has been magical,” she said. “This is the most beautiful place that I have ever been in my whole life. I would highly recommend it. You look one way, you’ve got the ocean. You look the other way, you’ve got the mountain, and I just can’t get over the majestic beauty of this place. It is amazing…I would absolutely recommend Nevis…I am loving the Botanic Gardens. It is spectacular and I just can’t get over it.”